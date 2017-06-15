Envoy speaks about Azerbaijan on ‘The John Batchelor Show’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States Elin Suleymanov spoke about his country during one of the most popular American radio shows ‘The John Batchelor Sho

Batchelor noted that he was amazed by Azerbaijan during a recent visit to the country, Trend reports.

Suleymanov told John Batchelor about the country’s history, attitude to religion and the recent Islamic Solidarity Games, which were successfully hosted in Baku.

The diplomat spoke about the role of women in Azerbaijani society, noting that the right to vote for women in Azerbaijan was provided much earlier than in many Western countries.

The issues of the Azerbaijan’s geostrategic location and its important role in many regional projects were also touched upon.

Suleymanov noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the Silk Road project’s implementation, because the country is located at the intersection of two major international transport corridors–from north to south and east to west—and plays the strategic role of a bridge between the two civilizations.

Full version of the interview with Ambassador Suleymanov can be found here: https://audioboom.com/posts/6018245-azerbaijan-is-the-railroad-crossroads-of-eurasia-elin-suleymanov-elinsuleymanov-azembassy-us.

News.Az

