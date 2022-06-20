Epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan ‘stable’ – deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The epidemiological situation with the COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is stable and under control, the country’s deputy health minister told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Nadir Zeynalov noted that Azerbaijan has enough stocks of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccination process continues in Azerbaijan. Vaccine stocks are sufficient. If necessary, the next batch of vaccines will be delivered to the country,” he said.

The deputy minister also pointed to the weakening of the spread of seasonal influenza among children.

News.Az