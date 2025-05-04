Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (R) crosses the ball during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London. AFP

Chelsea beat Liverpool in the 35th round of the English Football Championship.

The meeting in London ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the hosts, News.Az reports.

The winners' goals were scored by Enzo Fernandes and Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty. Virgil van Dijk scored for the Reds, while Merseysiders' defender Jarrell Kwansa scored an own goal.

Chelsea have 63 points and are in fifth place in the league table, while Liverpool (82 points) became champions ahead of schedule in the last round after beating Tottenham 5:1.

In the next round, Liverpool will host Arsenal on May 11, while Chelsea will play away to Newcastle on the same day.

News.Az