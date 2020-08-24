Equipment found on the captured commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group presented - PHOTO

Equipment found on the captured commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group presented - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of military equipment and personal belongings have been found on the captured commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group attempted to commit provocation in the direction of the Goranboy district on August 23 at about 05:45, Defense Ministry told News.Az

Presenting the items seized from the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, first lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan.

News.Az