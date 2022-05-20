Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan and Johnson discussed Sweden and Finland's NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson have made a phone conversation, said the Turkish Presidential Administration, News.az reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the issue of Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO, as well as the regional situation, including the Ukraine-Russia war.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

