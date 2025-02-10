Erdogan approves Türkiye-Azerbaijan migration cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given his approval to the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on Cooperation in the Field of Migration.”

The official publication of the agreement was made in the Turkish government's official newspaper, Resmi Gazete, News.Az reports.

The document, which was signed on June 6, 2024, in Ankara, outlines the terms of the migration cooperation between the two nations.

News.Az