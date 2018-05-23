Erdogan: Azerbaijan's great achievements, reputation on int'l arena - source of pride for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President. Dear Brother, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and to all the people of Azerbaijan on your national holiday - the Republic Day," reads the congratulatory message.

Erdogan emphasized that brotherly Azerbaijan's great achievements in all areas and prestigious position it gained on the international arena is a source of pride for Turkey.

"We are extremely happy to see your country as one of the leading states in the region in 2018 - a year of particular importance thanks to celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. We are convinced that Azerbaijan will continue to build on these achievements thanks to your far-seeing leadership," reads the congratulatory message.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we are resolute in strengthening our relations, which have reached a strategic level in a short period of time and become example to the world both in terms of the spirit of solidarity among us, and in terms of our concrete cooperation," Erdogan said.

"Taking this opportunity, I once again express my sincere wishes of good health and happiness to Your Excellency, peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people," reads the congratulatory message.

