President Ilham Aliyev granted Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has been awarded the "Zayed Award for Human Fraternity".

The head of state was awarded for his efforts in achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

The 2026 awardees have been selected by an independent international jury consisting of renowned individuals and experts in the fields of dialogue and coexistence.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, presented the "Zayed Award for Human Fraternity" to the laureates.

