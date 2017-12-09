Erdogan invites Ilham Aliyev to attend OIC summit on Jerusalem issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 9, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

Turkish President Erdogan invited President Ilham Aliyev to attend an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Istanbul on the issue of Jerusalem, APA reports.



The Azerbaijani president accepted his Turkish counterpart’s invitation with pleasure.



The heads of state described the US President Donald Tramp's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and to move the US embassy to this city as very wrong, saying that these steps are contrary to international law and could lead to dangerous consequences in the Middle East.



Hailing Turkey's and Azerbaijan's contributions to the Islamic solidarity, the two presidents noted that they will continue to defend the interests of the Muslim world.



On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Erdogan for another mission he has undertaken to support the Islamic solidarity.

News.Az

