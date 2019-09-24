Erdogan: "It is unacceptable that Azerbaijani territories are still under occupation"

"It is unacceptable that Nagorno Karabakh and its surrounding areas which are the Azerbaijani territories are still occupied despite all of the resolutions of the UN SC, " Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan while addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, APA reports.

Note the 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened on 17 September, with the first day of the high-level General Debate taking place on 24 September.

Leaders and delegates from the UN’s 193 member states have gathered at UN headquarters in New York City to discuss international issues.

The focus of the upcoming discussions is more than 170 issues covering the entire spectrum of problems affecting the globe: from acute regional conflicts to key economic, environmental and humanitarian challenges.

