Erdogan reiterates gratitude to Azerbaijan for earthquake relief support

President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has once again expressed heartfelt appreciation to Azerbaijan for its unwavering support in the aftermath of the devastating February 2023 earthquakes.

Speaking at a press briefing following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on June 30, Erdogan highlighted the symbolic inauguration of the “Azerbaijan” neighbourhood in Kahramanmaras, one of the regions hardest hit by the disaster, News.az reports, citing local media.

"Together with my brother Ilham Aliyev, we inaugurated the 'Azerbaijan' neighbourhood. I would like to once again extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Azerbaijan, who stood with us from the very first day of the disaster," Erdogan stated.

The neighbourhood, inaugurated on June 19, was developed with Azerbaijani support and spans 32 hectares. It includes over 1,300 residential units, a school, a nursery, and a cultural centre. The project stands as a powerful symbol of solidarity and enduring partnership between the two nations.

Erdogan emphasized the “One Nation, Two States” principle, praising the collaborative efforts of Türkiye’s Housing Development Administration (TOKI) and Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Housing Construction (MIDA). He also recalled Azerbaijan’s swift humanitarian response and continued involvement in Türkiye’s reconstruction process.

“We will never forget the solidarity and support of the Azerbaijani people,” Erdogan added, extending special thanks to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The “Azerbaijan” neighbourhood now serves not only as a shelter for those affected but also as a testament to the deep-rooted brotherhood and strategic alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

News.Az