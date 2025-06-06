Erdogan, Saudi crown prince discuss regional and global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on Friday to discuss bilateral relations along with regional and global issues.

Reiterating Turkiye’s continued support for Palestine in every avenue, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the Western countries’ decision to lift sanctions against Syria, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Erdogan also congratulated bin Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, while also extending his greetings to the Saudi crown prince on Eid al-Adha.

