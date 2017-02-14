Erdogan thanks Saudi king's hospitality during visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening following his brief visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu reported.

In a message posted on the president’s official Arabic Twitter account, Erdogan said: “I want to give my special thanks to the Saudi king and to the brotherly Saudi people for their kind reception and great hospitality during my visit to Riyadh.”

The Saudi king hosted an official reception for Erdogan in Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah Palace on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the president also met Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

Erdogan arrived in Riyadh late Monday from Bahrain as part of his ongoing Gulf tour.

Later on Tuesday, the Turkish president visited the Qatari capital Doha for political and economic talks, which were expected to include the ongoing crises in Syria and Iraq.

News.Az

News.Az