Erdogan to discuss situation around grain deal with Putin, Zelensky — Turkish top diplomat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to have telephone talks with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, in the near future to discuss the situation around the grain deal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Our president plans to speak with Putin and Zelensky in the coming days. He is addressing this matter [the grain deal]. We believe in the restoration of the deal, it would be beneficial for everyone," he said.

