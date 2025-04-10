Erdogan: Türkiye will continue working with Indonesia on Gaza and Palestine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday that Ankara will continue its collaboration with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that can be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

News.Az