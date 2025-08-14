Erdoğan unveils 'Century of Türkiye' reform plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the 24th anniversary of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), vowing to persist with a reform agenda designed to propel Türkiye into the "Century of Türkiye."

“We are determined to establish a zone of stability. Now, we are preparing to take another step,” Erdoğan said during the anniversary ceremony in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He outlined plans to gradually implement a reform program designed to expand democracy, increase freedoms and create a more effective state.

"With the Century of Türkiye reform program, we will progress much more rapidly toward our goals. As has been the case for 24 years, our reference point is the nation. We embarked on this journey solely to win the hearts of the nation," Erdoğan said.

"Today, we celebrate with great pride the 24th anniversary of our AKP, which was born from the heart of our nation and by the will of our beloved nation, and which has left its mark on a quarter-century of Türkiye with its cadres and works."

He described the party as a movement that "helps the fallen and supports the helpless."

"We celebrate with great joy the 24th anniversary of an Anatolian revolution, whose horizon and direction were determined by the nation... We share the justified pride of leaving behind 24 years, every page of which is filled with success."

"May our 24th year be a blessing for Turkish politics, to which we have breathed a fresh life, and for our brothers in the region of our hearts."

During the ceremony, nine mayors, including Aydın Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), formally joined the ruling party. Erdoğan welcomed the new members during the event.

News.Az