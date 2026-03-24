Lviv under drone attack, authorities urge safety - VIDEO

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Lviv came under a Russian drone attack, prompting explosions in the city and the activation of air defense systems. Authorities have urged residents, especially in the Sykhiv district, to remain in shelters.





Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram: “Air defense is working in Lviv. Stay in shelters!,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed the attacks, adding: “Explosions are heard in Lviv. Air defense is working! Do not film. Stay in a safe place!”

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that enemy drones, including “Shahed” UAVs, are active in eight regions, including Lviv, as the attacks continue.

News.Az