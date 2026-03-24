UAE civilian contractor killed in Bahrain missile attack

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The UAE Defence Ministry confirmed that a Moroccan national working as a civilian contractor for the UAE Armed Forces was killed in Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack.





The ministry also reported that five UAE Defence Ministry personnel were injured in the strike, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Bahrain’s Defence Ministry earlier stated that the attack had killed a UAE soldier, highlighting the severity of the incident.

News.Az