14-story building destroyed in Dnipro - PHOTO

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A morning Russian strike in Dnipro damaged a 14-story building, causing fires and multiple injuries.

The attack damaged walls, balconies, windows, and the technical floor, with fires breaking out on the top two floors. Emergency services responded promptly, News.Az reports, citing Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Initially, three people were reported injured, including a 67-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and traumatic brain injuries.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Later reports confirmed nine injuries, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy in moderate condition.

The strike was part of a larger Russian assault on Ukraine on the night of March 24, involving drones and missiles. Air defense forces intercepted or suppressed 390 out of 426 targets.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Other incidents included damage to residential buildings, a hotel in the Poltava region, and an attack on a suburban train near Kharkiv, leaving two people dead and 12 injured across affected areas.

News.Az