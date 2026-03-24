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Microsoft to rent Texas AI data center abandoned by Oracle

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Microsoft to rent Texas AI data center abandoned by Oracle
Photo: Reuters

Microsoft has agreed to lease a data center in Abilene, Texas, a project originally planned for Oracle and OpenAI.

The site, which offers roughly 700 megawatts of capacity, sits next to Oracle’s and OpenAI’s flagship Stargate campus. Microsoft reached an agreement with developer Crusoe after Oracle and OpenAI walked away, reportedly due to financing and shifting AI infrastructure needs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier reports suggested Oracle’s planned expansion at Abilene was delayed, though the company later disputed those claims. The move comes as tech giants pour billions into data centers to support generative AI services like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, which demand massive computing power.

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Neither Microsoft, Oracle, OpenAI, nor Crusoe immediately commented on the agreement.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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