Erdoğan urges restart of Istanbul talks during joint briefing with Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for the revival of the Istanbul negotiation process on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara.

Erdoğan said the discussions focused on bilateral ties and efforts to find a diplomatic path to end the Russia-Ukraine war. “We emphasized the need to continue the Istanbul process with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach,” he said, adding that the talks had previously marked “a significant stage” toward a potential settlement, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He recalled that Türkiye had hosted three rounds of direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations more than three years ago, where “progress on humanitarian issues was achieved” and “matters related to ceasefire, peace and military concerns were addressed directly.”

Erdoğan warned that the deepening humanitarian toll, including attacks on energy infrastructure, made renewed diplomacy urgent. “We believe the Istanbul process should be reactivated in a narrower format to address the most acute issues,” he said, urging both sides to adopt a constructive stance.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and affirmed continued backing for Crimea’s Tatar community. He said Türkiye aimed to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion and contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction, highlighting the efforts of Turkish companies that remained in the country during the war.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye remained ready to engage with Russia to help secure a “just and lasting peace,” and said the involvement of the United States in the diplomatic track was also important. Zelensky, for his part, thanked Türkiye for its stance throughout the conflict. “Türkiye’s principled position on the war with Russia is very important for Ukraine. We appreciate Türkiye’s support for our independence and sovereignty,” he said. The Ukrainian leader said Kiev relied on “the strength of Turkish diplomacy and its ability to be understood in Moscow.” He added that Ukraine hoped to restart prisoner exchanges by the end of the year, noting: “Türkiye is providing strong support on this issue.”

News.Az