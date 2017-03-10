Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan urges to ban FETO in Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged to ban Gulen's organization in Russia.

According to Interfax, speaking at the high-level cooperation council, Erdogan said:

"As for the terrorist organization FETO, unfortunately, we know that they act in some Russian cities, including Moscow and Petersburg under pretense of some other organzations. We believe that the Russian authorities will take steps to ban their activity."

News.Az


