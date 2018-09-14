Erdogan: US behind ‘economic assassination attempt’ on Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Washington of waging an economic war against his country.

Speaking before his ruling AK party in Ankara on Friday, he urged boosting the role of the Turkish lira in settlements, RT reports.

“We have faced a heinous attack targeting the Turkish economy after a series of negative statements from the US about our country were used as an excuse," said Erdogan, calling the collapse of the national currency against the dollar “an economic assassination attempt”.

News.Az

News.Az