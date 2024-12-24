Eric Trump posts altered photo of his dad buying Canada on Amazon

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a post on the social media platform X, Eric Trump shared a doctored photo of his father purchasing Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal on Amazon, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Since winning the presidential election in November, Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the “51st state.”On Trump’s Truth Social platform, he’s also repeatedly referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of Canada.Trump has also threatened 25 per cent tariffs against Canada, which has prompted discussions at both the federal and provincial levels on the best way to deal with the incoming Trump government.In response to Trump’s threats, the Trudeau Liberal government has unveiled a $1.3 billion spending package over six years to address Trump’s threats, which concern border security and the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

News.Az