Tom Hardy reportedly dropped from ‘MobLand’ Season 3

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Tom Hardy has reportedly been removed from the third season of the hit Paramount+ series MobLand following alleged tensions with the show’s producers.

Veteran entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni informed in his Puck newsletter on Thursday that Paramount decided not to renew Hardy’s option for season 3 due to on-set issues that arose during the production of the show’s second season, News.Az reports, citing US Weekly.

According to the report, Hardy, 48, was frequently late to filming, requested to provide input on the script, and attempted to alter written dialogue.

Hardy portrays Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family, in the popular crime drama, which also stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and others.

Created by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, MobLand premiered in March 2025 and quickly became a major success for Paramount+. Hardy also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The show was renewed for a second season in June 2025, with Paramount+ citing its strong performance and growing audience.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez [Butterworth], Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Paramount co-CEO and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Chris McCarthy said at the time. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

“MobLand was one of those incredible moments where Chris McCarthy came to us with the vision of creating the next great mob series, and after traversing the U.K. countryside in a quest to land Guy Ritchie, we both came to the realization that we knew the exact formula. With the extraordinary talent of Guy, Ronan, Jez and our incredible cast, we brought that vision to life,” added executive producer and 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser.

Writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth also commented at the time, saying, “TV was a brand-new world for me and I was reluctant to commit to a TV overall, but Chris, David, and the teams at Paramount and 101 Studios, completely changed my perspective with their bold creative vision and razor-sharp strategic insight. Collaborating with Chris, David, Guy and our stellar cast has been nothing short of inspiring and I’m excited to dive into the second season of MobLand.”

MobLand season 1 is currently available to stream on Paramount+, while a release date for season 2 has not yet been announced.

News.Az