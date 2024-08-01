Estonia set to strengthen customs control on border with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia will introduce full customs control on its border with Russia to combat sanctions evasion, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has announced.

“From August 8th Estonia will implement full customs control on the border with Russia to better ensure that we do not feed Russia’s war machine & help the aggressor evade sanctions,” the minister posted on X, News.Az reports.“We must do everything in our power to help Ukraine win & raise the cost of war for Russia,” he noted.Tallinn has said it suspects some of the goods declared for transit through Estonia and then Russia may be destined to remain in Russia, thus bypassing Western sanctions against Moscow.

News.Az