Iran claims strike on US Fifth Fleet commanders in Bahrain

Iran claims strike on US Fifth Fleet commanders in Bahrain

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted a location used by US Fifth Fleet commanders in Bahrain as part of a new wave of Operation True Promise 4.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC’s public relations department said its naval forces had destroyed four gathering sites and facilities belonging to the United States and Israel in rapid strikes during the 87th wave of the operation, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

In a joint operation, the IRGC said its intelligence and operational units used precision missiles to destroy a command and control center of US forces located outside Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. The statement said more than 200 mid-ranking American commanders and officers were present at the site.

In another coordinated strike, the IRGC said drones hit a location outside the main compound of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where commanders were reportedly holding a meeting.

The statement also said an Israeli-owned container ship, identified as Express Room, was struck by IRGC naval missile forces.

Iranian forces also targeted early warning radars used to guide F-16 fighter jets, which were deployed outside a US base in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.

The IRGC said the operation was dedicated to Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, who it said was killed in US-Israeli strikes, according to Press TV.

News.Az