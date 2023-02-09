Estonian prime minister proposes EU procurement of weapons for Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has proposed a system similar to that of EU’s vaccine procurement, to its purchase of weapons supplies for Ukraine, News.az reports citing Unian.

Speaking ahead of a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Kallas said the move would speed up deliveries to Ukraine.

“All of us have looked into the warehouses and seen what we have but we should do more. We should give a clear signal to the European defense industry to produce more,” Kallas told journalists.

“We could use a similar mechanism like we did with the Covid vaccines. European countries will provide funds, the European Commission will procure, and then it’ll be sent directly to Ukraine.”

“The price goes up with every delay, with every hesitation and that could speed up the process,” she added.