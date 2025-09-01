+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum is trading at nearly $4,282.29, posting a modest 1.93% daily increase. Nevertheless, even with this increase, the coin continues to struggle with resistance at $4,300.

This hesitation on investors' part contrasts with the strong performance shown by Remittix (RTX), which has risen more than 430% this year and continues to garner significant interest with its presale and upcoming beta wallet release.

Ethereum struggles near $4,300

Ethereum is currently at a market cap of $517.15 billion on the strength of a 10.24% increase in trading volume to $51.37 billion. The surge in activity has been unable to propel ETH over $4,300, a price which has been stubbornly elusive to reach.

This conservative move is as much as traders balance short-term profit-taking against longer-term optimism. Broader uncertainty in decentralized exchange activity and gas fee pressures also loom over Ethereum's short-term future.

As the second-largest market-cap blockchain, Ethereum still maintains a stranglehold on the DeFi project universe, but newer low gas fee crypto competition is becoming ever more well-liked among investors.

Spotlight turns to Remittix presale success

As Ethereum stabilizes, Remittix is becoming one of the leading crypto presales of 2025. The platform has already raised more than $20.6 million, selling more than 612 million RTX tokens at a price of $0.0969 per token.

The milestone led it to reveal its first centralized exchange (CEX) listing on BitMart, a move that will provide additional liquidity and accessibility in global geographies for early holders.

The excitement is only the starting point. Remittix is preparing to unveil its mobile-first wallet beta in Q3 2025 that facilitates seamless crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries with real-time FX conversion.

That functionality alone makes RTX more than just another new altcoin to watch for — it's positioning itself as a crypto that has real utility and solves real-world problems.

Why Remittix is gaining momentum:

$20.6 Million+ of presale funds raised, with explosive expansion to follow

Wallet beta launching in Q3 with cross-chain DeFi capabilities

Instant crypto-to-fiat payments in 30+ nations

Audited for security and transparency by CertiK

Ongoing $250,000 Remittix Giveaway driving community

Real-world adoption driving investor interest

Remittix (RTX) is targeting the $19 trillion global payment space with a model to make remittances, freelance payments, and cross-border business transactions simpler. Its approach consists of low gas fee crypto infrastructure coupled with simple-to-use tools for both crypto natives and newcomers.

Crypto investors searching for early-stage investments in crypto are eyeing RTX as one of the top crypto under $1 to be the next breakout altcoin in 2025. With its upcoming wallet release, increased CEX visibility, and community incentives such as the Remittix Giveaway, RTX is a project that offers more than speculation.

For those who are mining the best DeFi projects for 2025, Remittix continues to demonstrate why it is included among high-growth crypto contenders. Learn more directly from the Remittix site and stay up-to-date as it comes closer toward its launch on a full-scale basis.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az