Ethiopia, US sign $1.6B health care deal

Ethiopia and the US have agreed to a $1.6 billion health cooperation framework to strengthen the country's healthcare system from 2026 to 2030, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The agreement will continue support for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria programs, as well as maternal and child health services and pandemic preparedness, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US will provide $1.16 billion, with Ethiopia covering the remainder through its domestic health financing plan.

“The five-year cooperation framework will sustain support for priority disease programs and strengthen Ethiopia’s health system, including domestic financing and medicine supply,” the ministry said.

The deal comes as humanitarian agencies report serious funding gaps in Ethiopia.

UNICEF says millions of women and children remain at risk due to unmet needs for health, nutrition, and disease treatment, including more than 2.4 million malaria cases reported this year.

The World Food Program has warned that its operations are at a “breaking point” without additional funding.

Officials said the new framework aims to help address these challenges by strengthening long-term health care system capacity.

