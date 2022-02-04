EU allocates 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the economic investment plan, the European Union (EU) allocated a financial package of 2 billion euros to Azerbaijan, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varheli said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

He also expressed the readiness of the EU to participate in the process of restoration and reconstruction carried out in Azerbaijan.

The parties expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the field of regional security, energy partnership, economic ties, transport and communications.

