EU ambassador hails key role of Baku Port in development of Middle Corridor

The Baku International Sea Port plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), known as the Middle Corridor, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a ceremony to launch the project "Supporting improved operational capabilities of the Port of Baku and the implementation of the Green Port concept," News.Az reports.

Michalko pointed out the importance of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation in transit and logistics.

"Now we already see the growing cargo movement along the Middle Corridor and know that this rise will continue in the upcoming years," he said.

The EU is closely cooperating with the Azerbaijani government and particularly, with the Economy Ministry, to organize a high-level working group on economic investment, Michalko added.

He stressed that the EU also intends to support the Port's initiative of switching to green technology.

News.Az