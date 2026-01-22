EU and Azerbaijan agree to boost South Caucasus trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that an agreement has been reached with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to strengthen trade links between Europe and the South Caucasus.

In a post on X following their meeting in Davos on January 21, Kos said discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation and supporting regional stability. “I met with President Aliyev of Azerbaijan. We discussed the EU’s support for the implementation of the peace agreement with Armenia. We agreed to step up work on stronger trade links between Europe and the South Caucasus,” she stated, News.Az reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and reflects the European Union’s growing engagement with the South Caucasus as a strategically important region connecting Europe and Asia.

According to official information, the talks also addressed the EU’s continued support for peace-building efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, highlighting Brussels’ interest in long-term stability and economic integration in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in Davos and his series of high-level meetings, including with senior EU officials, have drawn wide international media attention in recent days. Azerbaijani officials have also reported significant progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process over the past year.

The renewed focus on trade connectivity is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional hub for transport, energy, and commerce between Europe and the wider Eurasian space.

