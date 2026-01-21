TotalEnergies CEO: EU may drop aviation fuel mandate

+ ↺ − 16 px

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné has suggested that the European Union is likely to abandon its future mandate on sustainable aviation fuel, citing high costs and weak demand from airlines.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pouyanné said TotalEnergies has the capacity to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but airlines are not prepared to pay prices that are currently around four times higher than conventional jet fuel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He compared the potential rollback of the aviation fuel mandate to the EU’s recent reconsideration of its planned ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035, indicating that policymakers may soften sustainability targets when economic realities collide with industry resistance.

The comments highlight growing tension between ambitious climate policies and the financial pressures facing energy producers and transport companies across Europe.

News.Az