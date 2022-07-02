EU and Ukraine are working on seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Joseph Borrell had a telephone conversation, Ukrainian FM wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"In our call today, Josep Borrell and I discussed further steps after Ukraine became an EU candidate country and coordinated positions ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. We both agree on the need for the seventh EU sanctions package on Russia and we are working on it," said Kuleba.

News.Az