EU approves 2040 climate target — With loopholes that could weaken it

European Union climate ministers have approved a 2040 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, but the deal includes flexibilities that could effectively dilute the goal.

In a public vote on Wednesday, ministers backed the 90% reduction plan, while allowing member states to use foreign carbon credits to cover up to 5% of their emissions-cutting obligations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard, who chaired the talks, said this would mean the bloc’s industries could face a practical emissions-cutting requirement of around 85%, rather than the full 90%.

The agreement also leaves open the possibility of using another 5% in international carbon credits at a later stage, potentially lowering the domestic reduction burden even further.

The compromise comes as the EU tries to balance its long-term climate ambitions with political pressure from industry and member states concerned about competitiveness and economic impact.

