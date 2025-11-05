Yandex metrika counter

EU approves 2040 climate target — With loopholes that could weaken it

  • World
  • Share
EU approves 2040 climate target — With loopholes that could weaken it
Photo: Reuters

European Union climate ministers have approved a 2040 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, but the deal includes flexibilities that could effectively dilute the goal.

In a public vote on Wednesday, ministers backed the 90% reduction plan, while allowing member states to use foreign carbon credits to cover up to 5% of their emissions-cutting obligations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard, who chaired the talks, said this would mean the bloc’s industries could face a practical emissions-cutting requirement of around 85%, rather than the full 90%.

The agreement also leaves open the possibility of using another 5% in international carbon credits at a later stage, potentially lowering the domestic reduction burden even further.

The compromise comes as the EU tries to balance its long-term climate ambitions with political pressure from industry and member states concerned about competitiveness and economic impact.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      