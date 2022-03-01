EU begins special procedure for Ukraine's accession
- World
The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's request for EU membership.
The decision was announced at a European Parliament meeting on Tuesday, News.Az repots.
MEPs have launched a special procedure for Ukraine’s accession.
At the beginning of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a speech via videoconferencing, calling on Europe to approve his country’s membership.