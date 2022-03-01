Yandex metrika counter

EU begins special procedure for Ukraine's accession

The European Parliament has accepted Ukraine's request for EU membership.

The decision was announced at a European Parliament meeting on Tuesday, News.Az repots.

MEPs have launched a special procedure for Ukraine’s accession.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a speech via videoconferencing, calling on Europe to approve his country’s membership.


News.Az 

