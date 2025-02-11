EU, Canada, and Mexico condemn Trump’s steel and aluminium tariff hike

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports next month, a move that has sparked concerns of a potential trade war.

Trump signed proclamations late on Monday raising the U.S. tariff rate on aluminium to 25% from his previous 10% rate and eliminating country exceptions and quota deals as well as hundreds of thousands of product-specific tariff exclusions for both metals, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The measures, due to take effect on March 12, will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the U.S. duty free under the carve-outs.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard called the tariff decision “not justified” and “unfair.” He did not say if Mexico planned reciprocal tariffs on steel or aluminum it imports from the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tariffs were “unacceptable.” Canada’s response, if needed, would be firm and clear, he said at an artificial intelligence summit in Paris.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the condemnation, saying the 27-nation bloc would take “firm and proportionate countermeasures.” U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he would discuss trade and economic issues with Von der Leyen at an AI summit in Paris on Tuesday.

The move will simplify tariffs on the metals, Trump told reporters. “It’s 25% without exceptions or exemptions,” he said. “That’s all countries, no matter where it comes from, all countries.”

Trump said on Monday he would announce reciprocal tariffs over the next two days on all countries that impose duties on U.S. goods, and said he was also looking at tariffs on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Asked about threats of retaliation by other countries against his new tariffs, Trump said, “I don’t mind.”

News.Az