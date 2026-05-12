Lithuania joins Hormuz Strait mission offering minesweeping support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania may provide minesweeping support for a Strait of Hormuz operation, according to Defence Chief General Raimundas Vaiksnoras.

The State Defence Council approved a plan on Monday to send up to 40 troops and personnel to assist US forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal awaits parliamentary approval, News.Az reports, citing AL Jazeera.

President Gitanas Nausėda has described the US-Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February as “understandable” and “unavoidable” while saying Iran’s attacks on Gulf states were a “brutal violation of their sovereignty”.

News.Az