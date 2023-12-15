EU chief reiterates support for two-state solution in the Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of the European Commission reiterated the European Union's support for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, saying that "there can be no peace" unless that arrangement is on the table, News.az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of EU leaders, said there was a “growing consensus” of how the EU should approach “the day after” the conflict ends.

“There can be no forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,” she said.

Adding that “Gaza cannot be a safe haven for Hamas,” and “Hamas cannot be in the governance structure of a Palestinian state.”

Von der Leyen said that “a reformed Palestinian Authority must govern both West Bank and Gaza,” and there should not be a security presence of Israel in Gaza.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, also discussed how the EU could offer “operational help to strengthen the Palestinian Authority,” so that it could be in a position “where it can be a credible and legitimate power, not just an administrative power, but also political power.”

News.Az