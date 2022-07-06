Yandex metrika counter

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27--nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, News.az reports citing India Times.

"It is obvious: (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to use energy as a weapon. This is why the Commission is working on a European emergency plan," she told legislators in Strasbourg, France.


