EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
- 06 Jul 2022 12:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175051
- World
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27--nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, News.az reports citing India Times.
"It is obvious: (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to use energy as a weapon. This is why the Commission is working on a European emergency plan," she told legislators in Strasbourg, France.