EU Commission asks Shein for information on illegal product sales under Digital Services Act

The European Commission has requested Chinese online retailer Shein to provide detailed information regarding the sale of illegal products on its platform, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The inquiry falls under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes strict obligations on large online platforms to prevent the distribution of illegal goods, improve content moderation, and ensure greater transparency in their operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Commission did not specify which types of illegal products prompted the request. Shein, designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the DSA, is required to respond to such inquiries and demonstrate compliance with EU safety and consumer-protection standards.

The company now faces a deadline to provide the requested information, after which the Commission may decide whether further action or formal proceedings are necessary.

News.Az