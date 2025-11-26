Azerbaijan to begin Zangezur Corridor railway construction through Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The design work for the restoration of the Zangezur Corridor railway passing through Nakhchivan has been completed, and construction is set to begin soon, Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev announced at the 83rd session of the CIS Council for Railway Transport in Baku on Wednesday.

“Work on the Horadiz-Aghband railway will be completed in 2026. In parallel, Azerbaijan is working on restoring the approximately 200-kilometer railway section passing through Nakhchivan. We are completing the design of this line and will start construction soon. Azerbaijan Railways will begin implementing the project in a few days,” Nabiyev said.

He added that construction of the Zangezur Corridor, which has an annual capacity of up to 15 million tons, is actively underway, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister also emphasized that since February, the Baku International Sea Trade Port has been integrated into the structure of Azerbaijan Railways. “This will significantly increase the efficiency of transport operations and logistics processes. Over the first 10 months of this year, the volume of cargo handled at the Baku port by Azerbaijan Railways has increased by approximately 40%,” he noted.

The Zangezur Corridor is a key regional transport route linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, providing a direct connection through southern Armenia and creating new opportunities for trade and transit between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Central Asia.

News.Az