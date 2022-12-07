News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Eu Commission
Tag:
Eu Commission
EU declines to recognize Venezuela's interim president
06 Jan 2026-18:45
EU Commission stresses Ukraine must be central to peace plan
26 Nov 2025-15:58
EU Commission asks Shein for information on illegal product sales under Digital Services Act
26 Nov 2025-15:19
EU Commission to create new intelligence unit under von der Leyen
11 Nov 2025-13:57
EU Commission says it cannot impose visa ban on Russians
06 Nov 2025-17:21
EU Commission to begin consultation on AI strategy
08 Apr 2025-20:29
EU Commission plans to channel €10 trillion of savings into strategic investments
19 Mar 2025-21:58
EU Commission kick-starts work on a new pilot mechanism to boost the hydrogen market
03 Jun 2024-19:42
EU Commission criticizes Schengen countries' visa delays, lack of information
16 May 2023-23:14
EU Commission proposes ninth package of sanctions against Russia
07 Dec 2022-18:36
Latest News
Kia launches EV2 compact SUV with 448 km range in Europe
Curry powers Warriors to 137-103 rout of Kings
Mass protests in Iran leave at least 51 dead
Selen Gorguzel among four celebrities detained in Istanbul
New giant panda pair makes public debut in Malaysia
Drone strike triggers oil depot fire in Russia
North Korea claims new South Korean drone incursion
Why Armenia and Iran are moving toward strategic partnership
Home Alone actor Daniel Stern cited in solicitation case
Theodore Karasik: TRIPP is a major part of America’s interest - INTERVIEW
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31