EU Commissioner: Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner for EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has proven to be a reliable partner for the EU,” said EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as she addressed the signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)”, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan’s supplies have proven crucial this winter to ensure the security of energy supplies. The Commission very much supports further efforts to provide alternative routes for bringing gas from the Caspian Sea to the Central and Eastern Europe,” said EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

News.Az