EU Council greenlights almost $70M in military aid for DR Congo, Chad, and Jordan

EU Council greenlights almost $70M in military aid for DR Congo, Chad, and Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU Council approved €59.5 million (approximately $68.5 million) in military aid on Monday for the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Jordan under the European Peace Facility (EPF), aimed at enhancing defense capabilities and regional security.

The council adopted a €10 million ($11.5 million) assistance measure to provide the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) with military equipment, marking its second measure in support of the force, bringing total EPF assistance to €30 million ($34.5 million), a council statement said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It said the assistance will strengthen the FARDC’s ability to protect civilians and restore state authority by providing non-lethal equipment to support command and control, improve deployment and medical operations, and enable river-border surveillance patrols, with deliveries expected before the end of 2026.

According to the council, €14.5 million ($16.7 million) in assistance will support the Armed Forces of Chad (ANT), marking the EU’s first bilateral EPF support to the country, which already receives EU backing through the Multi-National Task Force against Boko Haram and the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

Under EPF support, the EU will help professionalize the ANT by upgrading the Koundoul Academy for non-commissioned officers (ENSOA-K), supplying educational equipment, and revising its curriculum in response to Chad’s request.

The council also approved €35 million ($40.3 million) in EPF aid to strengthen the Jordanian Armed Forces, bringing the total EU support for Jordan under the facility to €55.25 million ($63.66 million).

“Today’s decision signals the EU’s growing engagement with Jordan, marked by the recent signature of the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership,” the statement said.

The measure aims to boost Jordan’s air defense and regional security by providing short-range radars, a local command and control system, and related supplies and training to the Jordanian army.

The EPF, established in March 2021, provides funding for EU actions under its common foreign and security policy, including support to the defense capacities of third countries and international organizations.

News.Az