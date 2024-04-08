EU delegation's visit to South Caucasus starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visit of members of the Political and Security Committee of Council of the European Union (EU) has started, News.az reports.

The delegation first visited Yerevan.

Holding a meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the delegation has welcomed the process of deepening relations with the EU significantly.

Armenian FM has touched upon an issue of security in the South Caucasus and talked about regulation process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The delegation will also embark on a visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az