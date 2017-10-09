EU Deputy Secretary General for External Action Service arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Secretary General of the European Union for External Action Service John Christoph Bellard has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that during the two-day visit he will hold meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as well as with number of other officials.

During the meetings, prospects of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including the EU Eastern Partnership program will be discussed.

The next Eastern Partnership summit will be held in Brussels, November 24.

News.Az

