EU energy ministers to convene extraordinary meeting on September 9

An emergency European Union energy meeting will look at proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production or interventions to prevent market malfunction, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media. 

The Czech Republic, holding the EU's rotating presidency, has called a ministers' meeting for September 9 to find a Europe-wide solution to tackle soaring energy prices.


