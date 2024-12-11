EU envoys approve 15th package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Permanent representatives of the 27 EU member states have approved the 15th package of sanctions against Moscow in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Ambassadors have just agreed on the 15th package of sanctions in reaction to Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads."The package adds more persons and entities to the already existing sanctions list, and targets entities in Russia and in third countries other than Russia that indirectly contribute to Russia’s military and technological enhancement through the circumvention of export restrictions," according to the statement.Moreover, the new sanctions "constrain the activity of additional vessels of third states operating to contribute or support actions or policies supporting Russia’s actions against Ukraine." The issue is about foreign tankers carrying Russian oil.EUobserver reported earlier that the European Union’s 15th package of sanctions on Russia would blacklist 54 individuals and 29 entities. Moreover, the EU will put 34 companies and 47 vessels on the grey list (requiring additional supervision), the portal said.

News.Az